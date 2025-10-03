Dozer Day gives kids a chance to be heavy equipment operators

BOISE, Idaho — It’s Dozer Day, a chance for kids to climb into the driver’s seat of heavy equipment and see how it works.

“I learned how to move the scoop,” said Grant, one of many children excited to try out the machinery. Dozer Day is designed to give kids a hands-on experience operating dozers, excavators and more.

“How cool was that?” a child was asked after a turn. “Good. … Because I got to control it. I got to scoop and then dump it.”

Watch as local kids experience what it's like to operate heavy machinery —

Dozer Day this weekend in Boise

The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Dennis Technical Education Center in Boise. Families are invited for a day of learning and fun, with proceeds benefiting children’s charities in the Treasure Valley.

Sherri Nowland, executive director of the National Utility Contractors Association, said kids love the event.

“It’s an opportunity to get kids and their parents familiar with and excited about construction equipment so they see it as a future option for careers in the trades, while raising money to give back to the community,” she said.

Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center also help run the event. Some participated in Dozer Day when they were younger and say they want to give back.

“I did Dozer Day when I was younger. It was an excellent opportunity, and I just want to pay it forward,” one student said.

Another added: “I was introduced to operating at a young age, and I believe it’s a great opportunity for little kids to get hands-on experience. Watching the machinery in action inspired me to become an operator, and now they get the same chance.”

Dozer Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Dennis Technical Education Center on South Milwaukee Street.