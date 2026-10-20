ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Meridian man who admitted to abusing and killing multiple cats was sentenced Tuesday in Ada County, ending a case that drew widespread attention from animal advocates across the Treasure Valley.

Thirty-one-year-old Ethan Ramsey appeared in court Tuesday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to three misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

During the hearing, prosecutors outlined evidence connected to the abuse and deaths of multiple cats. Ramsey admitted to killing one cat by strangulation after bringing it into his home. The case also involved two kittens that prosecutors said were placed inside a mini refrigerator.

WATCH | Judge sentences Meridian man who pleaded guilty to killing, abusing cats

'Disturbing': Judge sentences Meridian man who pleaded guilty to killing, abusing cats

In court, prosecutors shared evidence that the animal had been confined for a long period of time in a mini fridge. Prosecutors also described injuries suffered by the animals, including broken bones and a dislocated hip.

The graphic details drew visible reactions from animal advocates seated in the gallery.

"My heart was breaking for those cats," said Belinda Isley, a Garden City resident and cat advocate. "As a cat owner myself, I can't even imagine."

Ramsey apologized to the community and told the court he regretted his actions. He said he had reflected on what happened while in jail and that his health had significantly declined while in jail.

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The judge called the case "disturbing" and "disgusting," telling Ramsey, "Animals demand our humanity. You demonstrated a lack of that."

The court sentenced Ramsey to 180 days in jail on each of the three counts, with portions of each sentence suspended. After credit for time already served, Ramsey has 37 days remaining in custody.

In addition to the jail sentence, the judge ordered six years of supervised probation through three consecutive two-year probation terms. Ramsey must also complete a psychological evaluation, waive certain Fourth Amendment protections while on probation and commit no new crimes.

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The judge further ordered that Ramsey have no contact with animals.

Outside the courthouse, some animal advocates said they believed the punishment was too lenient.

Isley said she was relieved the case resulted in guilty pleas but disappointed it never went to trial.

"I really wanted this whole thing to go to trial so that we could get some more public awareness of this problem," Isley said. "We need to be harder on animal cruelty."