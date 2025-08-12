Man suffers broken neck after head-on crash with an e-scooter on the Boise Greenbelt

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is recovering from a broken neck after a teen on a Lime scooter crashed into him while he was riding his bike on the Boise greenbelt, raising concerns about e-scooter safety on the popular pathway.

Jeff Peterson was heading home after a bike ride when the head-on collision occurred last month, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

"It was a pretty violent crash. I mean, it was loud and I knew the second he turned into my lane that there would just been no way that I wasn't gonna go over the bars for sure," Peterson said.

Doctors told Peterson his injury came dangerously close to causing serious long-term damage.

"They said it was about an 8th inch away from just possible paralysis, or at least some degree of paralysis anyway," Peterson said.

After multiple surgeries, doctors were able to stabilize his broken vertebrae and now he is on the mend.

Peterson says he's seen countless close calls with e-scooters and e-bikes on the greenbelt.

"People are always encountering people on scooters, being reckless," Peterson said.

RELATED: Idaho News 6 reported on another e-scooter crash that sent a woman to the hospital just last week.

"Lime bikes are kind of a red flag because you know that it's a motorized deal that they don't own," said Jeremy Kelly, another regular greenbelt rider.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the City of Boise about these accidents and greenbelt safety, and we were sent this statement:

Safety along the Boise River Greenbelt is always our top priority. Use of the recreational pathway is always at your own risk, and everyone is encouraged to travel at safe speeds, be alert, watch out for others and wear appropriate safety gear, including a helmet. The City of Boise continues to work closely with partner agencies on education and awareness for all users along this multi-jurisdictional pathway. New signage has been installed at bridges and key intersections of the Greenbelt in Boise urging users to slow down and be aware of congested areas. Additionally, the city is working to better understand how changing use along the path is impacting speed, user interactions and more. City of Boise

Peterson believes more drastic measures may be necessary to keep folks safe.

"I think it would be a good idea to just totally ban anything electric from the Greenbelt myself," Peterson added.

After 35 years of use, Peterson says his time on the greenbelt has come to a close.

"It's a simple tool that I use all the time and I've never really thought much of it, but I don't think I'll probably use it much anymore," Peterson said. "Just it's too risky, I think at this point anymore with scooters flying around everywhere."

Riders must be at least 18 years old and have a driver's license or learner's permit to operate a Lime scooter or bike in Boise. Riders should also always wear a helmet.

You can support Jeff's recovery through a GoFundMe set up for him and his family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.