Citizens Against Poaching hotline helps protect Idaho's wildlife resources

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's hunting season may be over, but that doesn't stop Idaho Fish & Game from enforcing poaching laws across the Gem State.

"We've got about 90 officers in the state and a whole lot of Idaho to cover," said Brian Pearson, Southwest Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish & Game.

To amplify its reach, Idaho Fish and Game continually asks the public to report suspicious wildlife activity via its Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline. The hotline is one of the most valuable tools the department has in the battle against poaching.

"The CAP line is very specifically for the public to report wildlife, suspected wildlife crimes, or wildlife violations," explained Pearson.

Conservation Officers like Chris Rowley are always on the lookout for illegal activity, regardless of the time of year.

"If they see something that doesn't make sense to them, that seems like it's out of place, [it] could be illegal— to give us a call," said Rowley. "We can't be out there 24/7 everywhere across the state, and preserving Idaho's wildlife is so important."

From start to finish, 2025 kept the department on its toes.

Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked Pearson how busy 2025 was in retrospect.

Pearson replied, "[While] we haven't compiled the official statistics yet for CAP calls or wildlife violations— I can say yes, our officers were busy and they tend to be busy every year around the state."

If you're a member of the public who loves to hunt and fish, one of the best things you can do to protect our state's wildlife resources is to report wildlife crimes.

As the old adage goes, "if you see something, say something."

To report a widlife crime, call 1-800-632-5999

You can also file a report online via the Citizens Against Poaching website