Bryan Kohberger's lawyers file motion for change of venue

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, are filing a motion to change the trial venue, arguing that an unbiased jury cannot be found in Latah County.

According to court documents, Kohbeger's defense is also asking for an outside jury pool, arguing that "the size of the community and the interconnectedness of its citizenry is problematic and will prevent a fair and impartial pool of potential jurors."

Kohberger is accused of taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of November 13, 2022.

A trial date has not been set.