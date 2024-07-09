Temps soar, Boise Rescue Mission makes air-conditioned space available for homeless population

NAMPA, Idaho — Triple digit temperatures are coming for the Treasure Valley and the Boise Rescue Mission makes air conditioned spaces available to those who don't have anywhere else to cool down.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"At Valley Women and Children's Center here in Nampa we are opening at 12:00, 1:00, and 4:00 o'clock so we can provide opportunities for people to get cool," says Boise Rescue Mission's Senior Director of Operations Jacob Lang.

Major heat is reining in on the treasure valley. High triple digits making fires, air conditioners, and, for the homeless population, living difficult. But area rescue missions have made heat reprieves their mission.

"If you're living in your vehicle or living just outside it's really difficult to find a place to cool down. Us being the Rescue Mission, being around since 1958, we've seen a lot and we want to provide that opportunity for people to cool down," Lang adds.

While I was visiting Nampa's Women and Children's Center, their air conditioner was being serviced to ensure it's operating for their guests that need it. Izzy's Service has already seen an increase in emergency maintenance calls before the high triple digits arrive.

"We've had an influx of calls whenever it gets to be 100, even the upper 90s, compressors go out. They're under a lot of duress and they're high voltage," says Rick Stockman of Izzy's Service.

That duress, largely preventable with regular spring and fall maintenance.

"Believe it or not 85% of service calls are attributed to lack of maintenance and a lack of changing filters," Stockman said.

"We want to see people succeed and we do everything in our power to do that. Being able to provide that opportunity and have a safe, clean place where they can cool down is very important to us," finished Lang.

