Boise man sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting girls at Roaring Springs Waterpark

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise man who admitted to sexually assaulting girls at Roaring Springs Waterpark has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after victims and their families described the lasting trauma caused by his actions.

WATCH: Judge sentences Boise man to 25 years in Roaring Springs sexual battery case

Judge sentences Boise man to 25 years in Roaring Springs sexual battery case

Ada County District Judge Lynn Norton sentenced 40-year-old Bo Gene Crisp on Thursday to a unified 25-year prison sentence with the possibility of parole after serving three years. Crisp previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery of a minor as part of a plea agreement. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, remain under a long-term no-contact order with the victims and pay restitution to help cover counseling costs.

The sentence stems from incidents on June 13, 2025, at Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Crisp used the crowded wave pool as cover to target young girls, positioning himself near victims and reaching underwater to grab them as waves passed. Prosecutors said his actions were witnessed by other swimmers, park guests, employees and even a friend who was with him that day.

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Investigators with the Meridian Police Department ultimately identified 14 victims through surveillance footage. Prosecutors said the girls described feeling stalked and called Crisp's behavior "creepy."

When confronted by Roaring Springs staff and asked to leave the park, prosecutors said Crisp complied but returned a short time later, telling officers he was there to pick up his children. At least two victims positively identified him at the scene.

Victims and family members addressed the court before sentencing, describing how the assaults have affected their lives.

One victim, who was 16 years old at the time of the assault, told the court she continues to carry the emotional impact of what happened.

Fighting back tears, she described the assault as "one of the worst days of my life" and said the investigation and court proceedings forced her to relive the trauma.

"He took a lot of joy away from her that day," one parent of a victim told the court, adding that he has witnessed the emotional and psychological toll the crime has taken on his family.

Another parent said her daughter "lost her spark" after the assault and asked the court to hold Crisp accountable.

Before imposing the sentence, Judge Norton commended the victims for speaking up about the assault, saying it gave others the courage to come forward.

"What you have done will have a lasting impact on these victims, both now and as they grow and mature," Norton told Crisp. "There's no way they can escape the memories of these traumatic events."