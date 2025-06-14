Man arrested for sexual battery at Roaring Springs Water Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police have arrested 40-year-old Bo Gene Crisp, following reports of sexual assault at Roaring Springs Waterpark on Friday. Police say based on surveillance footage, there could be more victims.

In a statement, Roaring Springs said around 4:30 p.m., staff members were alerted of an individual "who was acting inappropriately toward others." Management escorted him out of the waterpark and contacted police.

Through investigation, Meridian Police determined that two juvenile females had been victimized in the wave pool.

Crisp is being held at the Ada County Jail, and was booked on two charges: Lewd Conduct with a Minor Under 16 and Sexual Battery of a Minor Child 16 or 17.

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been affected is urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at (208) 888-6678. Additionally, anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.