Man accused in Roaring Springs assault case pleads guilty, avoiding trial

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A man accused of sexually assaulting minors at Roaring Springs Waterpark has entered a guilty plea, bringing an end to a case that had been pending for nearly a year.

Bo Gene Crisp, 40, pleaded guilty in late April, vacating a trial that had been scheduled for mid-May. Crisp had previously waived his right to a speedy trial in January, and the proceedings had been delayed multiple times.

Crisp was arrested in 2025 after the Meridian Police Department investigated reports of inappropriate contact involving minors at the waterpark’s wave pool. At the time, police identified two juvenile victims, but indicated surveillance footage suggested there could be more.

READ MORE | Man arrested for sexual battery at Roaring Springs Water Park

According to a parent of one of the victims who attended the April 30 court hearing, prosecutors said the number of victims may exceed a dozen.

The parent, whose daughter was 16 at the time of the incident, said she was relieved the case would not go to trial.

“We’re so happy she doesn’t have to testify,” said the parent, adding that the family is grateful the court process is now nearing its end.

Her daughter was the first to come forward and report the incident. The teen attended every court proceeding over the past year.

The parent tells Idaho News 6 that, while sitting in on Crisp's court hearings was a trying experience, her daughter said, "it was worth it, to speak up and stand up, if it saves a future victim.”

Crisp was originally charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17. Sentencing is scheduled to take place in July.