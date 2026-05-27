Boise man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of 10 homemade bombs

BOISE, Idaho — 43-year-old Robert Ellis of Boise was sentenced last Thursday in district court to serve ten years in prison with the possibility of parole after four years after pleading guilty to two counts of Possession of a Bomb or Explosive Device.

On May 15, 2025, Boise Police discovered "multiple suspected improvised explosive devices" during the execution of a search warrant that was connected to a narcotics investigation. Police later searched Ellis' home, where they discovered more bombs in his bedroom.

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The Boise Police Bomb Squad verified that the devices were indeed explosive. The Bomb Squad ultimately secured the explosive devices before transporting them to a remote area where they were destroyed.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, "at least 10 of the devices were equipped with fuses for detonation purposes."

Authorities also confiscated various bomb making materials in addition to electronic manuals that provided details on how to make bombs designed to kill law enforcement officers.

"The evidence made clear that the defendant knew exactly what he was building and what they were capable of," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. "The presence of detailed instructions — including materials targeting law enforcement — combined with the number and sophistication of these devices, made this an extraordinarily serious case."