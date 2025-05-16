Boise police discover explosive devices during drug investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police officers discovered multiple suspected improvised explosive devices while serving a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation, according to a Facebook post by the Boise Police Department.

The discovery occurred on Alfred Court when Neighborhood Contact Officers initially found suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia before uncovering the potentially dangerous devices.

Officers immediately called in the department's Bomb Squad and instructed nearby residents to shelter in place due to safety concerns, police say.

Due to the suspected volatility of the devices and out of concern for the safety of the neighborhood and our officers, members of the Bomb Squad safely analyzed the unknown hazardous devices and transported them to a safer location at the police training facility south of town according to the Boise Police Department said.

The Bomb Squad used specialized training to build counter charges and conducted a controlled remote detonation to render the devices harmless, according to BPD.

Two arrests were made as part of the ongoing investigation, according to police.

The operation involved collaboration between the department's Neighborhood Contact Officers, Crime Intelligence Units, and Bomb Squad.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.