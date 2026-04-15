Boise Fire underscores water safety as canals begin to fill

BOISE — As canals begin to fill up across the Treasure Valley, officials with the Boise Fire Department are reminding the public of important safety precautions.

RELATED | Irrigation season returns to Treasure Valley: What to know before canals fill

While the canals may not appear threatening, cold water temperatures and fast currents can make them deadly. Canals also house several additional hazards, including siphons, metal grates, rebar and swift drops, BFD said.

Steep and slippery banks can make getting out of a canal very difficult.

Boise Fire says it's important to remind children of canal dangers and urge them to stay away.

If a pet or important object goes into the canal, officials urge the public to call 911.