Irrigation season returns to Treasure Valley: what to know before canals fill

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As temperatures rise across the Treasure Valley, irrigation season is quickly approaching — and water managers say now is the time for residents to get ready.

The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District (NMID), which has delivered water to the region for more than 120 years, is preparing to turn on its system in early April. Officials say the canal network has played a major role in shaping the valley’s growth.

“The canal system — this is the reason for the growth of this valley,” said Water Superintendent David Duvall. “If this canal wasn’t here, the valley wouldn’t look like it does today. It wouldn’t be green.”

WATCH | Irrigation district leaders weigh in on upcoming season

Irrigation season nears in Ada, Canyon counties amid low snowpack concerns

The Ridenbaugh Canal, one of the district’s primary waterways, stretches from Barber Park in Boise to Lake Lowell in Canyon County. It's one of the canals that helps deliver irrigation water to about 69,000 acres of farmland, as well as residential and commercial properties throughout the region.

Before water begins flowing, crews are working to clear debris and prepare the system. Officials are also asking water users to do their part.

“Right now is the time where they need to go out and start cleaning out their own ditches in their front yards,” Duvall said.

This year’s water outlook presents some uncertainty. While reservoirs are currently above average for this time of year, much of the winter moisture fell as rain rather than snow. As a result, snowpack levels are lower than normal, which could impact water supply later in the season.

District leaders are encouraging residents to conserve water throughout the irrigation season.

They also say timing can make a difference for those using pressurized systems.

“If they’re irrigating at 6 in the morning and don’t have very good pressure, try later — around 10 o’clock, noon or even early afternoon,” Duvall said.

In addition, officials stress the importance of keeping canal access points clear so crews can safely operate and maintain the system.

“Nobody should be walking in here except for the irrigation district or the property owner,” Duvall said.

With canals set to fill soon, safety is also a top concern. Officials warn that canals contain fast-moving, cold water with fluctuating levels, creating dangerous conditions.

They also remind the public that canals are private property. Swimming or recreating in them is illegal, and anyone who sees someone fall into a canal should call 911 immediately.

Irrigation leaders in Boise, Meridian and Nampa say systems will begin turning on by April 6th, with full water deliveries expected by April 15th.