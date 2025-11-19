Boise Fire Department swears in Aaron Hummel as new Fire Chief

BOISE, Idaho — Tonight, the Boise Fire Department welcomed Aaron Hummel as its new Fire Chief.

Hummel was inducted during a traditional swearing-in ceremony. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean administered the oath to Hummel, symbolizing the transfer of leadership and continuity of service as Boise Fire enters a new chapter.

"I am so grateful to be selected to lead this incredible department," Hummel said.

The new chief goes on to thank the city of Boise, expressing his gratitude for the community that has supported him through decades of service.

Hummel follows the previous Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Mayor McLean and Boise City Council members expressed their gratitude to Niemeyer for his service.

"I am so excited for this department and for this city," Niemeyer said during the ceremony.

Boise Fire Chief Aaron Hummel is sworn in as Boise Fire's new Fire Chief.

Boise Fire Pipes & Drums and the Honor Guard played during the ceremony, celebrating Hummel's induction.

In a press release, the Boise Fire Department announced that it looks forward to the future of Boise Fire under Hummel's leadership.