Mayor Lauren McLean taps Aaron Hummel as the new Boise Fire Chief

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has selected Aaron Hummel to serve as the Boise Fire Department's next Fire Chief.

A 30-year veteran of the department, Hummel brings a wealth of knowledge to the position previously held by Mark Niemeyer.

Niemeyer had announced he would retire in November of this year.

“For three decades, [Aaron Hummel] has shown exemplary service and dedication to our community and has demonstrated, time and again, his passion for his profession," said Mayor McLean in a news release.

Before serving as Fire Chief, Hummel worked in various leadership roles, including Captain and Battalion Chief. A Navy veteran, he also serves as an Executive Board Member for the Southwest Idaho Fire Chiefs and as Chairman of the Megency Service Users Group for Ada County Dispatch.

RELATED | Boise Fire tracks more than 600 AEDs with a mobile app to help save lives

“It’s an incredible honor to continue serving the people of Boise as Fire Chief," said Hummel in the release. I’m proud to lead such a dedicated team as we uphold our tradition of excellence and continue growing with this amazing community.”

Hummel must now be confirmed by the Boise City Council. Following confirmation, he will be sworn in by Mayor McLean on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.