Boise farmers market offers up to $40 for SNAP recipients at winter market

Treasure Valley families using SNAP/EBT can receive $20 for SNAP-eligible items and an extra $20 for local fruits and vegetables at the Boise Farmers Market winter market on Saturday, Nov. 1
Brendyn Jones/KIVI
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market, in partnership with the Treasure Valley Food Coalition and St. Alphonsus Foundation, is helping fill the “SNAP gap” this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Boise Farmers Market winter market at the Boise Senior Center, 690 Robbins Road, will provide current SNAP/EBT recipients with up to $40 to spend on farm-fresh local foods.

Current SNAP recipients just need to show their SNAP/EBT card at the winter market information booth. They will receive $20 to spend on any SNAP-eligible items, including meat, cheese, bread, and vegetables, plus an additional $20 to spend exclusively on local fruits and vegetables. Recipients may still use their SNAP/EBT card for any remaining funds.

The market has already accepted SNAP/EBT and offers its "Double Up Food Buck" program every Saturday from April through December.

To learn more or to donate to the program, visit this link.

