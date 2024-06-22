Boise celebrates World Refugee Day in the Grove Plaza

BOISE, Idaho — World Refugee Day officially happened on Thursday, but Saturday is when people came together in a big way to celebrate the refugees here in the Treasure Valley.



In the Grove Plaza people could find culture from all over the world in the form of food, crafts and music.

One of the booths we ran into is called Artisans for Hope, this non-profit organization run by volunteers welcomes refugees and teaches them how to sew.

(Below is the transcript of the broadcast story)

"So we build on the artistic creativity that they bring from their home countries," said Fran Caprai, the executive director of Artisans of Hope. "They all come together, they all laugh and they all learn."

The celebration also included a naturalization ceremony as ten former refugees were presented with their American citizenship. The ceremony included people from Burundi, Thailand, the Congo, Ukraine, Burma and the Central African Republic.

We talked with a refugee named Neville Mutombo who came to Boise four months ago from Zambia. Neville hopes one day he will be on that stage and he enjoyed the celebration.

"I think whatever it takes for me to do, I’ll do for me to get the citizenship," said Mutombo. "I’m enjoying myself."

This celebration gives people in the Treasure Valley a chance to try food they've never had before and interact with people from all around the world.

The event was hosted by the Idaho Office for Refugees with support from IRC Boise, the Agency for New Americans and the Ukraine Welcome Center. It is also a partnership with the Capital City Public Market which is celebrating 30 years, the market runs every Saturday in the Grove Plaze from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.