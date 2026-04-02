American flag memorial installed above I-84 on Cloverdale overpass in place of flags

BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) made it their midnight mission to install new American flag signage on the Cloverdale overpass above I-84, effectively replacing the individual flags that had flown on the bridge previously.

The new American flags are meant to honor the Air Force service members who lost their lives in a 2018 multiple-vehicle crash on I-84 in Boise.

ITD said that although the previous flags were a "meaningful expression of remembrance, they were not designed for long-term outdoor installation along a high-traffic interstate corridor." ITD also cited recent instances of vandalism as one of the reasons behind installing a permanent display.

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