Cloverdale Overpass memorial flags removed after vandalism

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department removed 31 vandalized American flags from the Cloverdale Overpass in Boise on Wednesday. The flags had been placed to honor the memory of airmen tragically killed in an accident in 2018.

ITD said that most of the flags displayed at the site had been defaced with spray paint.

Roughly 8 of the removed flags were found to not have visible vandalism and will be disposed of in an appropriate ceremonial manner at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18 at the Idaho Department of Corrections. The other flags, which do have vandalism, will remain with Boise Police as they continue their investigation.

The department also took the opportunity to remind the public of the regulations surrounding the placement of items within the public right-of-way. "The placement of flags, posters, or any other items within the right-of-way requires a permit," the post read.

To continue honoring the fallen airmen, ITD announced plans to place new American flags at the overpass.