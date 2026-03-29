Potholes in your neighborhood? Here's how to report them to ACHD

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is asking the public for help reporting potholes as part of its annual Pothole Days campaign.

Every spring, crews with ACHD patch up potholes that formed over the winter months. With a lot of ground to cover, ACHD is asking the community to report potholes they find through its website.

Neighbors are encouraged to use ACHD Connect to drop a pinpoint of the exact pothole location. Reports should include a description of the exact lane and nearby landmarks. Community members can include photos as well, if safety measures are taken.

This campaign only applies to roadways within its jurisdiction. For example, the I-84, Broadway Avenue, and parts of Eagle Road fall under ITD's jurisdiction, meaning ACHD cannot repair potholes on these roadways.

The campaign begins on March 30 and ends on April 3.

“Our crews are ready to tackle potholes quickly once reported to keep roads in good condition as we head into spring," said Tom Otte, ACHD's Deputy Director of Operations.