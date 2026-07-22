Ada County's Park at Expo Idaho wins international design award

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County's future Park at Expo Idaho has received an international award recognizing its landscape design ahead of its planned opening later this year.

The World Landscape Architecture Awards named the 50-acre park the recipient of the Award of Excellence in the Concept/Public Space Design category.

More than 275 projects from around the world were submitted for the awards program, which recognizes landscape architecture projects and designs.

Ada County officials said the recognition highlights the work that has gone into transforming the Expo Idaho property into a regional destination.

Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck said the project was designed to create a unique public space for the community.

Officials said the park will provide recreational opportunities without using local property tax dollars for construction.

The park is expected to open Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

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