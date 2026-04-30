ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County's Park at Expo Idaho is continuing to take shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, near Garden City, with neighbors and project leaders looking ahead to a planned October opening.

"We're bringing the Boise River back to the park," said Ada County Parks Senior Project Manager Josh Brown.

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New Expo Idaho park to bring wetlands, skate features and future footbridge near 52nd street

Jennie Morton and Trish Charlton, who walk the Greenbelt near the site each week, say they’re excited to see the transformation.

“It’s exciting to have something so nicely planned, and it looks like it’s just going to be so user-friendly,” Morton said.

Charlton said the park’s proximity and variety of features stand out.

“I’m very excited about it because it is literally so close to where we live,” Charlton said. “I just think it’s awesome that they’ve done something that everyone can enjoy. There’s such a variety and so many different ways it could be used.”

The mostly dirt site is coming together and is expected to become a green space filled with native plants and hundreds of trees.

“All native,” Brown said. “Everything here is something you’d find along the Greenbelt or along the river.”

Crews are working to plant grasses and trees before summer heat sets in, helping them take root while also creating shade for visitors and habitat for wildlife.

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Brown also addressed concerns about playground materials, including metal slides.

“People always talk about metal slides getting hot, but plastic slides do too,” Brown said. “The difference here is most of ours are covered, and we’re planting trees around them, so they’ll stay cooler.”

The more than 40-acre park is expected to feature restored wetlands running through the center, along with a roller derby track, skate park and a destination playground. The playground will include a rock wall and what developers describe as the largest swing set west of the Mississippi River.

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“The whole goal is you get out of the car, hit the zip line, swing on the swings and move through the nature play areas,” Brown said.

The project also aims to improve connectivity along the Greenbelt. Currently, pedestrian traffic heading northwest ends near 52nd Street due to private property.

Plans call for a future pedestrian bridge connecting this side of the river to Plantation Island, allowing continued travel along the south side of the river. Design work is expected to begin next month, with a target completion date of 2028.

Park managers say construction remains on track for an October opening.