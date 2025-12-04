Ada County warns CodeRED users after alert system is compromised via cyberattack

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The CodeRED system that allows Ada County Residents to receive the most up-to-date alerts regarding public safety has been compromised, reports the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

User information on CodeRED, which is operated by Crisis24, was taken from one of the software's "older systems via a cyberattack." The compromised information may include names, phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, and passwords created within users' CodeRED profiles.

Crisis24 suggests that anyone who used the same password as their CodeRED profile immediately change all corresponding passwords.

Users can contact CodeRED's support team at crsupport@crisis24.com.