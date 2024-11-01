Ada County Elections staff tests ballot tabulation system for logic and accuracy

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — They tested dozens of filled out test-ballots, walked through the process of absentee ballots and scanning at the polls, and answered questions from the public.



Friday, Nov 1 is the last day for Early Voting in Ada County.

Election Day is Nov 5.

2024 VOTER GUIDE

“The county has a lot of processes that the citizens can’t normally see,” said JoDee Arnold.

Stephen Degrey and JoDee Arnold are some of the Idahoans, curious about local election tabulation processes.

“So, if they [the public] come to this and see what’s going on and they have more trust in the system,” said Arnold.

The election staff tested dozens of ballots, showing their process for absentee and precinct ballots.

Degrey tells me he appreciates how the election officials keep themselves accessible and answer the public’s questions. When it comes to the accuracy of ballot tabulation,

“So naturally I am very interested in our own Idaho process and how it works and how Ada County does their job,” said Degrey.

RELATED | Ada County Clerk gives voters insight into how voting machines will react if you don't fill it out completely

Absentee ballots will be scanned at the headquarters tabulation center, and when voting in person at your precinct polling location on Tuesday - Election Day - you’ll see these ballot scanners.

When you finish filling out your ballot you’ll scan them, and the system will alert each voter if there are any inconsistencies. Then, the data will be securely transferred to the headquarters.

“I have been to many of these. The process that they have in Ada County is great,” said Arnold.

RELATED | Idaho early and absentee voting surpasses May primary totals

Election officials tell us that around 6,500 voted each day of early voting across several early voting locations already, they are still expecting close to a 90% voter turnout rate.