2024 Idaho Voter Election Guide

BOISE, Idaho — The 2024 general election is rapidly approaching, and often, one of the biggest barriers for voters is figuring out when, where, and how to vote.



HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE?

Idaho residents can register to vote in several ways, including online at voteidaho.gov, in person at the polls on election day, or by mail. Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who has lived in Idaho for 30+ days is eligible to register.

Anyone registering to vote in Idaho will need one of the following photo identifications: a current Idaho driver’s license, U.S. passport, tribal identification card, Idaho government-issued identification card, or a concealed weapons license issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.

Voters will also need proof of residence, which can be any of the above photo IDs with the correct current residential address, a current proof of insurance, a deed of trust, a lease or rental agreement, and more. For the full list of accepted proofs of residence, visit voteidaho.gov/voter-registration.

Registering to vote doesn't need to be done every election cycle. If you voted in the last election, and none of your personal information has changed, you should already be registered for the 2024 election.

You can check your registration status and view a sample ballot for your area here.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Idaho residents are assigned a specific polling location based on their physical address. Voters can find their designated polling location at voteidaho.gov/casting-your-ballot.



HOW CAN I VOTE EARLY?

Some counties in Idaho offer early in-person voting, typically beginning two weeks before an upcoming election — check with your county elections office for details on dates, times, and locations.



HOW DO I ABSENTEE VOTE?

Absentee voting lets voters cast their ballot, whether they are out of town on Election Day or prefer to vote from the comfort of their home.

Any registered voter in Idaho may request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their address, although the deadline to request one is on Oct. 11. All absentee ballots must be returned prior to the polls closing on election night.



WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?

Voters can see their sample ballot, ahead of the election, at voteidaho.gov to learn about the candidates before heading to the polls.

Idaho News 6 is also keeping up with the local candidates in Idaho's 2024 election, so check the Idaho News 6 America Votes page for the latest election updates.



I MISSED THE DEADLINES, NOW WHAT?

The deadline to register to vote online is Friday, Oct. 11, but anyone who hasn't registered by then can still register on-site at the polls on election day — just be sure to bring all necessary documents.

