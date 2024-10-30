Watch Now
Idaho early and absentee voting surpasses May primary totals

2020 early vote total exceeds 2016 early votes
IDAHO — Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane announced on Wednesday that ballots cast in early and absentee voting for the Nov. 5 General Election have already surpassed the total ballots cast statewide in the May 21 primary earlier this year.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 290,000 ballots have been cast in Idaho, and voter participation is expected to reach historic levels this year, according to a press release from McGrane.

Early voting will continue through Friday, Nov. 1, and absentee ballots can be returned to ballot boxes until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

