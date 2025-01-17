A husband, a father and a ‘hero’: Family remembers Ada County Paramedic killed in crash

NAMPA, Idaho — A friend, husband, father, and a "hero": This is how Kody Hansen's family wants him to be remembered. Visit the family's GoFundMe.

Hansen is the Ada County Paramedic who died in a car crash in the early hours of Jan.4 on his way home after a long shift.

"Larger than life. He's charismatic, funny, sincere, genuine, and kind, and that's not enough adjectives to describe him," said Chelsea Hansen.

Kody Hansen is being remembered by his wife Chelsea, father Kerry, the entire Hansen family, and the Treasure Valley community.

Chelsea tells Idaho News 6 that Kody loved to play the banjo and go hunting for ducks.

"Those two ducks just dropped in right there," said Kody in a Youtube video.

"That was really important to him, it was a passion project of his," said Chelsea.

Most importantly, the father prioritized time with his family and three daughters.

"He's the best dad in the whole world. I do see him in their faces, and in their personalities immensely," said Chelsea Hansen.

Kody also served as a Paramedic Lieutenant with Ada County for 10 years. His legacy will live on through the paramedics he helped train.

Last Saturday, first responders honored Hansen's life at The Melba Cemetery.

"It has been so amazing the people and the love that has been poured out upon his family, on our family, and strangers that have reached out and expressed their sorrow. I think that it is because we are dependent upon those that are in the first responder family," said Kerry Hansen.

"He was very humble about it actually, like I'd always tell him like 'you're a hero'," said Chelsea Hansen.

His family says they've received countless messages about his impact.

"If we were to say, 'have a party for close friends of Kody', you know, that would be a lot of people," said Chelsea Hansen."Pay it forward for Kody, and be a better person and a better father, grandpa and husband and that kind of thing. And have an impact on other people as he did," said Kerry Hansen.

The Hansen family shares that their faith has comforted them through this difficult time.

"In our faith, we believe that families are together forever," said Chelsea Hansen.

"As we are still here and we are sad, he is having a reunion with those that have passed before, and that he will be there to greet us when we pass, and that that reunion will be such a wonderful experience," said Kerry Hansen.

Ada County Paramedics tells us that Kody was in line for an award for his excellent performance of an emergency response back in December. His family will be presented the award in his honor.