Ada County paramedic dies in off-duty crash with passing car

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Ada County Paramedic is dead after being involved in an off-duty collision on Saturday.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office telling Idaho News 6, the paramedic was killed in a crash on US20, that is now being investigated by Idaho State Police.

ISP says the collision happened at mile marker 14 in Canyon County, just west of Notus, and involved two men, ages 22 and 33.

Police say the 22-year-old man was driving westbound in a blue, 2005 Toyota Tundra and attempted to pass a semi when it collided with a 2004 Toyota Prius, driven by the 33-year-old Ada County Paramedic. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The driver of the Tundra was transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance.

Out of respect for the family and to ensure all relevant parties have been notified appropriately, Ada County Paramedics are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

In a Facebook Post, Ada County Paramedics say a Peer Support Team is available to all employees.

Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's loved ones.