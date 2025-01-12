Watch Now
Fallen Ada County Paramedic honored by fellow first responders

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — First responders, law enforcement, and firefighters gathered on Saturday to pay their respects and honor fallen Ada County Paramedic Lieutenant, Kody Hansen. In a post to social media, Ada County Paramedics called Kody, a "devoted father, husband, brother, son, and paramedic."

Hansen died in a head-on car crash on January 4 in Canyon County. The collision occurred as another car was attempting to pass a semi-truck on US Highway 20. That car ultimately hit Hansen's vehicle head-on, killing the paramedic. The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by air ambulance.

According to the GoFundMe page set up in his memory, Kody Hansen was traveling home from a "long shift serving the community he loved when the crash occurred."

Kody is survived by his wife, Chelsea, and their three daughters.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Hansen family as they navigate this trying time.

