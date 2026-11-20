BOISE, Idaho — Seventeen new felony charges have been added against Nathaniel Hearon, the Boise chiropractor accused of secretly recording women and children and possessing child sexual abuse material.

During a preliminary hearing Friday, prosecutors presented an amended complaint adding the 17 charges. Hearon previously faced 10 felony counts of possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

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According to information presented in court Friday, the additional charges include 16 video-related counts and one additional child-exploitation-related count, bringing the total number of felony charges against Hearon to 27.

Hearon appeared for Friday's hearing via Zoom from the Ada County Jail.

Prosecutors previously said they expected to file additional charges as investigators continued reviewing evidence. Earlier in the investigation, Boise police said they had identified numerous local victims and alleged some recordings were made at Hearon's chiropractic workplace and other locations.

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Hearon is expected to be arraigned on the new charges at his next court appearance, scheduled for Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Idaho News 6 will continue following the case.