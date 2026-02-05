Idaho Supreme Court rejects challenge to parental choice tax credit

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho’s Parental Choice Tax Credit, a program that offers families up to $5,000 per student — and up to $7,500 for some students with disabilities — for certain private education expenses.

The court denied a petition filed by education groups, parents, and others who argued the tax credit violates Idaho's constitution by creating a publicly funded alternative to the state’s public school system.

Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan, writing for the court, said the constitution requires lawmakers to maintain a public school system but does not prohibit the Legislature from creating additional education-related programs.

The court also rejected claims that the tax credit violates the state’s public purpose doctrine, concluding that education serves a public purpose even if private schools receive benefits.

In a statement, the alliance that brought the challenge said Thursday's ruling does not mean the program is “good policy” and urged lawmakers and voters to take a critical look at its potential impact on public education.

