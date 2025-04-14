WATCH: Day 5 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial

PHOENIX, Arizona — Witness testimonies continue Monday in week 2 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial. She is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her 4th husband.
UPDATE (As of 11 a.m.): Court is in session, as witness testimony continues in Lori Vallow Daybell's first Arizona Trial. Vallow Daybell's son, Colby, is back in court today.
Vallow Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murder of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.