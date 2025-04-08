WATCH: Day 2 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial

PHOENIX, Arizona — Witness testimony continues on Tuesday for Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial — she is being charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her 4th husband, Charles Vallow.

UPDATE (As of 12:55 p.m.): The second witness called today is Kent Keller, a recently retired captain with Chandler Fire. The prosecution questioned him, with his responses pointing to Charles Vallow having been left dead on the floor for an extended period of time before crews arrived on the scene.

UPDATE (As of 12:30 p.m.): Vallow Daybell questioned the first witness of the day — a Chandler Firefighter — focusing on CPR protocols and how firefighters responded the day Charles Vallow died.



UPDATE (As of 12 p.m.): Two of the 16 selected jurors have been excused, which leaves 2 remaining alternates — 12 jurors are needed for the trial.



Vallow Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murder of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

