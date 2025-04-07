WATCH: Opening statements begin Monday for Lori Vallow Daybell's first Arizona trial

BOISE, Idaho — Opening statements began on Monday for Lori Vallow Daybell's first Arizona trial — she is being charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her 4th husband, Charles Vallow.

WATCH BELOW: (There is a 30-minute delay on the court feed, per judge's orders)

UPDATE (As of 12:45 p.m.): Before opening statements began, the judge struck Brandon Boudreaux from the witness list, without prejudice, stating that the court couldn't "find that Mr. Boudreaux has any relevant information to this case." Boudreaux is the ex-husband of Vallow Daybell's niece — he previously took the stand in Vallow Daybell's 2023 trial.

Vallow Daybell is representing herself at trial and is expected to present her own opening statements on Monday. The Arizona courtroom is open to the public but quickly filled up, reaching capacity roughly 30 minutes before statements were set to begin.

Jury selection, which began on March 31, took less time than expected, with 16 total jurors selected last week.

Vallow Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murder of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

