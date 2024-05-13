LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 22

BOISE, Idaho — Day 22 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. The courtroom livestream is available to view below.



9:35 am: Christensen explains that, due to the significant lack of soft tissue in the remains she received, she was careful to preserve any available tissue. Christensen describes the state of the tissue she removed from the ankle and foot.

9:28 am: Christensen analyzed over 100 bones, some were more burned or broken than others.

9:23 am: Christensen says the damage to the bones is not consistent with dismemberment, she explains that you would not see sharp trauma on the pelvis area if someone was trying to dismember. She does, however, confirm that the trauma came from an external force, not naturally.

9:17 am: Christensen explains that she was unable to determine if the traumas to the bones were inflicted before or after Tylee's death.

9:15 am: Christensen explains that there were signs of force on the remains, Christensen explains that the bones showed signs of five blunt and sharp traumas. She was unable to determine the exact causes.

9:13 am: Wixom is questioning Christensen, he prompts her to describe the burning that was present on the remains. Christensen says she would not tell whether the burning happened before or after Tylee's death, but explains that burning is expected to take place after the death.

9:08 am: Photos from the analysis of Tylee's remains are being displayed to the jurors, but they will not be displayed to the public. The First picture shows Tylee's left and right femurs.

9:02 am: Christensen explains that she performed an analysis of Tylee's remains using x-rays and microscopic observation to determine details of the manner of her death.

8:51 am: FBI Forensic Anthropologist Angi Christensen is called to the stand. Christensen is an expert in the analysis of human skeletal remains.

8:49 am: During a brief re-cross, Blake asks Heideman if the temple records indicated that Chad and Lori searched for the malachite rings, which they would eventually use as wedding rings, while Tammy Daybell was alive. Heideman says they did and is released from the witness stand.

8:48 am: Heideman explains that she only reviewed the temple records of Chad and Lori, and Prior has no further questions.

8:47 am: Prior asks Heideman if Chad would regularly attend the temple, even when he was not seeing Lori Vallow. Heideman confirms this.

8:45 am: Lindsey Blake has no further questions for Heideman after more details of the James and Elena story are described. Prior begins his cross-examination, he asks Heideman if there were chapter breaks in the texts sent between the couple. Heideman says there were chapter breaks in Chad's emails regarding the story, but she was unsure if there were any intentions to publish the intimate stories from their texts.

8:41 am: FBI tactical specialist Nicole Heideman begins the day by describing intimate texts between Chad and Lori, the texts describe intimate details with Chad and Lori both using their secret names. Chad referred to himself as James and to Lori as Elena.

8:34 am: For a recap of Friday's testimony, check the article here:

Tammy Daybell's sister and brother-in-law testify about Chad's behavior