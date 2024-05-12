Tammy Daybell's sister and brother-in-law testify about Chad's behavior

BOISE, Idaho — Tammy Daybell’s sister and brother-in-law testified about how their relationship with Chad changed dramatically after Tammy’s death.



Jason Gwilliam said he was shocked when Chad told him he married Lori Ryan.

Samantha Gwilliam asked Chad to tell her about this woman who replaced her sister.

Samantha testified Chad told her Tammy came to him in a vision and said it was alright to move on.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Jason Gwilliam testified he was shocked when he heard the news describing how Chad acted the day he arrived in Rexburg to bring Tammy’s body back to Utah for burial services. “What was he doing that was abnormal to you? The thing that was abnormal there wasn’t a lot of mourning. I did see both parents upset, his son Garth was upset, and I had asked Chad if he was okay, and he said 'I’m all cried out.'”

Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister told the prosecution about an odd phone call she had with Chad shortly after her sister died. "I asked him in a phone call please tell me about this woman who replaced my sister, and I asked him questions about her name because what we found out was different from what he told us and he said she had a complicated past and was trying to move on from it and that’s why they had told us the name they had.”

Samantha become emotional when describing what Chad told her about a vision he had with Tammy.

“He asserted to me in this very spiritual like tone that 'Samantha, I’m telling you right now that when I was at the cemetery Tammy showed herself to me and said that I should move' and I responded with 'When most women say that to their husband, it’s in two years from now, not two weeks after I’m dead.”