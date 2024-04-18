Court TV: Financial documents help pinpoint the deaths of Tylee and J.J.

BOISE, Idaho — Financial documents related to Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell's children, were front and center in the Chad Daybell Trial on Wednesday.

Documents helped detectives pinpoint the days Tylee and J.J. were no longer alive.

Defense says the documents show no suspicious financial transactions related to his client.

Financial documents related to Tylee and J.J., Lori Vallow Daybell's children, were front and center in court on Wednesday, as detectives explained how certain financial transactions and the lack thereof helped them pinpoint the days Tylee and J.J. were no longer alive.

Wednesday, jurors learned 16-year-old Tylee Ryan actively spent money at shopping centers, gas stations and fast food restaurants. Money that came from social security death benefits from her deceased father.

But in September of 2019, that activity stopped.

"Tylee had no more control over her monies in this account, and with the timeline that we had learned in this investigation of Tylee's last known sighting was between September 8th and September 9th. Lori had closed out this account. There was no more use for it," said Detective Chuck Kunsaitis with the Rexburg Police Department.

Financial charts revealed in court depicted social security benefits deposited into an account for Tylee.

But, all of a sudden, Tylee's mom, Lori, began getting these payments.

The charts also revealed Lori began receiving J.J.'s payments.

She had not yet married defendant Chad Daybell, but she did shortly after.

"And detective was there anything significant about that deposit date to you? What is that?," prosecutors asked.

"J.J. was killed, a few days later" said Detective Kunsaitis.

Alex Cox Lori's brother, his financial records were also disclosed in court.

"Is there anything of significance in terms of purchase history in these documents?," asked prosecutors.

"Yes, Alex and begins to [in] August begins purchasing firearms," answered Detective Kunsaitis.

Defense counsel for Chad Daybell was quick to point out that none of the suspicious financial transactions related to his client.

That's the latest from Boise, Idaho Kelly Kraft Court TV.

