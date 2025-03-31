"It’s utterly unprecedented": Former Idaho A.G. discusses Lori Vallow defending herself in court

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection began on Monday in the Arizona trial of Lori Vallow Daybell in Maricopa County. Vallow Daybell has been indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Vallow Daybell has pled not guilty and is representing herself. I asked former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy his thoughts on this unusual case.

“In a homicide trial, it’s utterly unprecedented for someone to attempt to defend themselves as a non-lawyer in such a serious criminal case; it’s not just unusual, it’s almost unprecedented," Leroy said.

Vallow-Daybell has already been sentenced to life in prison without parole in Idaho for the killings of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot Charles Vallow in what he claimed was self-defense. Alex Cox passed away, but Prosecutors in Maricopa County feel there is enough evidence to go forward with conspiracy charges against Vallow-Daybell.

When Vallow-Daybell was deemed mentally fit to stand trial, she requested to represent herself.

I asked Leroy what happens when Lori wants to ask Lori questions on the stand, and he said it will be slow and cumbersome.

“The procedure the judge has adopted is to require Lori’s assisting lawyer to read into record questions that Lori would propose to ask herself and to allow the state to object if they wish to and then require Lori to answer her own question," Leroy said.

Leroy believes the judge will keep control of his courtroom and is prepared to act if Lori gets off track.

“So I would expect all the way along if we’re getting off the track, it’s becoming too inefficient, if we’re wasting the jurors time, if the procedure the judge requires are not complied with sufficiently because there is a grave danger that you might reach an impasse for a mistrial and theoretically would have to start all over again.”

I asked Mr. Leroy this: “If you had a client that said 'David, I appreciate your time and advice, but I’m going to defend myself in this manner,' what would you say to them?"

"Go with God," Leroy replied.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this case along with our partners at Court TV and our Scripps station in Phoenix.