EXCLUSIVE: Attorney John Prior speaks ahead of Chad Daybell's trial

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection for Chad Daybell's trial starts next week. It's a case that thrust his attorney, John Prior, into the national spotlight. I sat down with prior, in an exclusive interview ahead of the proceedings.



Prior explains how he and Daybell met

Prior is on his own in Chad Daybell's defense

Could Lori Vallow Daybell be called as a witness

Attorney John Prior was thrust into the national spotlight when he decided to take Chad Daybell's case. “All I can say is he reached out to me, and that’s how it started and at this point were ready to go forward and he wants to tell his story," said Prior.

That story will start next week with jury selection in a trial that’s expected to last anywhere from eight to ten weeks. And, if you think Prior has assembled a team to take on this high profile case, think again.

“Well unfortunately Don, I’m doing this myself and that makes things a little challenging but fortunately, I’ve had three years and ten months to go through all the evidence, to sort of look at what I want to present to the jury. And I'm looking forward to my opportunity to do that," Prior added.

I asked Prior who attended Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial on a regular basis, and if he learned anything that he could use in Chad Daybell’s case.

“Did I learn a lot of things I did learn a lot of things? Did I learn new things? Absolutely. Did I see what the prosecutor intends to do? Was it a surprise? No.”

I also was curious whether Lori Vallow, Chad's wife, could be called to the stand.

“It’s possible. It’s always possible. Anybody connected to a case can be called and I want to be clear, I’m not telling you I am or the State or anybody is, but anybody could be called if you have an involvement in this case you can potentially become a witness on this case," Prior answered.

The trial hasn’t started yet, but John Prior is grateful for one thing.

“I’m grateful Judge Steven Boyce decided to move the trial over to Ada County. One of the main reasons I’m grateful, I know the folks in Ada County, I’ve spent a half of my life living here."

And for the next few months, most of that time will be spent at the Ada County Courthouse.

