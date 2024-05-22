Dr. Greg Hampikian testifies in the Chad Daybell murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — Defense Attorney John Prior called Patrick Eller to the stand. Eller is the CEO of a company called Metadata Forensics. He testified about what's known as a GEO fence which is a method of tracking and identifying cell phone use. September 9th of 2019, the day after Tylee Ryan was last seen alive, Alex Cox's phone was identified on Chad Daybell's property. Eller said there were no signs that Chad's cell phone was there that day.



RECAP: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 28

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood then asked Eller this. “You talked about not having any information any GEO data information from Chad Daybell that placed him on the property is that correct? Are you aware he sent a text to his wife that placed him on the property? Yes, but doesn’t place him on the property. Are you aware that in his text he talks about burning limbs in a fire pit? Yes. And are you aware that he talks about shooting a raccoon? Yes. And he talks about burning it in a pet cemetery? Yes. And are you aware that there was a pet cemetery on his property? Yes. Are you aware that the pet cemetery is the same location where Tylle Ryan was located? Yes.”

Prior then called Dr. Greg Hampikian from Boise State to the stand. Hampikian is a world-renowned DNA expert and was asked about DNA samples taken from hair at the burial site on Chad’s property. “Do you find any evidence of anything that you provided that were provided to you through these DNA reports indicating Chad Daybell’s DNA was present on anything? No.”

Dr. Hampikian was dismissed and then Judge Boyce excused the public and talked in private with the jury about scheduling.