LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 28

BOISE, Idaho — Day 28 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. The courtroom livestream is available to view below.

10:21 am: Eller explains that he prepared a report following his review of the data.

10:20 am: Following the break, Prior continues to question Eller, who explains that there were around 10 terabytes of data that he reviewed for Sept. 9 and Sept. 23.





9:41 pm: Prior moves to admit an exhibit with more digital information from the devices of Chad Daybell and Alex Cox, but some redactions need to be made. A mid-morning recess is called while those changes are made.

9:18 am: Prior asks if there is data to suggest Chad Daybell's device was part of the location data collected on his property on September 9, 2019. Eller says there was no indication that Chad was on his property between 9:19 am and 12:10 pm. Eller also says it can be difficult to disable all of the data collected by Google unless you completely shut a device down,

9:15 am: The day in court kicks off as the defense calls Patrick Eller to the witness stand, he's the CEO of Metadata Forensic and a digital forensics examiner.