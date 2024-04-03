Day three of Chad Daybell jury selection focuses on honesty and bias

BOISE, Idaho — Day three of jury selection in the case of the State of Idaho vs. Chad Daybell , puts us one day closer to sitting a jury and one day closer to opening statements.



Jury selection past the halfway mark

Prosecution and Defense focuses on brutal honesty

Could graphic evidence sway prospective juror's minds

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Judge Steven Boyce reminded jurors why they are here. “Chad Daybell has been charged with certain counts of entering into a conspiracy with Lori Vallow and Alex Cox," said Judge Boyce.

Wednesday saw a group of 17 escorted into the courtroom, one more than the designated groups of 16 because the person who missed their slot on Tuesday was present today. Six members declared hardship and were excused, leaving the remaining eleven members to answer questions as a group. They then were brought in individually for questioning.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake again focused on honesty. “We want you to be brutally honest both today and if you’re selected as a juror and start deliberating with each other and we want to be sure you are brutally honest," said Blake.

Both the prosecution and defense used analogies about personal experiences with being honest and asked whether or not anyone has been 100 percent honest in the lives. No one raised their number. Defense Attorney John Prior talked about bias.

“We can’t judge someone just because they have unusual beliefs that we may not believe in and we can’t judge someone whether they believe in something you may not think is normal with various topics," said Prior.

Prior also reminded the prospective jurors, they will see graphic photos and warning them that it will break your heart. Prior then asked if the photos would sway their feelings about Daybell. They all responded that it would not.

According to Judge Boyce the selection process is on schedule and we are now more than halfway to the required number of 50. The prosecution and defense will then choose the final 18 from that group of 50. The jury will be seated and opening statements can begin.