LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 5

BOISE, Idaho — After 4 days of jury selection, the pool of potential jurors exceeded the needed 50, totaling at 52. Today, jury selection continues before the defense and prosecution will use strikes to pare the pool down to 18, 12 jurors and 6 alternates. View the courtroom live stream in the player below.

RECAP: Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 4



948 am: Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake addresses the group first, urging jurors to be brutally honest.

9:41 am: Another juror is dismissed before the Judges and attorneys hold a sidebar. This brief discussion will lead into the voir dire process where the group of jurors will be questioned.

9:31 am: Judge Boyce dismisses another juror with work scheduling conflicts.

9:27 am: Another juror is dismissed for work conflicts after indicating that they just began a new job.

9:24 am: After the 14 potential jurors are introduced to their responsibilities during the trial by Judge Boyce, a first juror is dismissed for work conflicts. Judge Boyce says he is frustrated with the juror's employer for not accommodating the civic duty.

9:03 am: Peremptory strikes won't happen yet as this new group of jurors will be questioned this morning.

8:47 am: Back in the courtroom, 52 jurors of the 50 needed are expected to be in session today.

