Day 7 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial

PHOENIX, Arizona — Watch here! Witness testimonies continue Wednesday in week 2 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial. The prosecution is hoping to rest its case by Thursday, although there were delays on Tuesday due to an illness with a witness.

UPDATE (As of 1:20 p.m.): The prosecution has been using Duncan's testimony, along with evidence accessed from iCloud, to build a timeline of events in 2019. One such document included a change of life insurance beneficiary, which was sent from Lori to someone listed as "Bubby," showing the change in Charles Vallow's beneficiary from Lori to Kay Woodcock.

Duncan says that the investigation revealed that "Bubby" was Chad Daybell.



UPDATE (As of 12:45 p.m.): The prosecution showed Duncan, and the jury, multiple photos from the scene where Vallow's body was found. Duncan says that the bullet in the floor reflects Vallow having been shot while on the ground.

Duncan was then asked about his involvement in the investigation beginning in June 2020. He says that he helped sort through iCloud data related to the investigation.



UPDATE (As of 12:15 p.m.): Duncan says that he was working on July 11, 2019, and heard on the radio reports of a shooting nearby. He arrived on the scene and says that a search warrant had been obtained, allowing him and other emergency crews to enter the house.

Duncan eventually saw Charles Vallow's body inside the home. He was asked by the prosecution if he saw a lot of blood on the body, but he said no.



UPDATE (As of 11:30 p.m.): Chandler Det. Nathan Duncan is in the courtroom on Wednesday. Duncan, who was unable to testify as planned yesterday due to an illness, has worked in the Chandler Police Department for 25 years and works in the homicide unit.



Vallow Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murder of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

