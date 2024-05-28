Closing arguments set in the Chad Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — Closing arguments in the State vs. Chad Daybell are set for Wednesday at the Ada County courthouse.



Nate Eaton from our partners at East Idaho News explains what happens next. “Last year the prosecution took about an hour in Lori Vallow’s case, the defense took about an hour. Then the prosecution took about 20 minutes. Then it goes to the jury. The jury will be given instructions by Judge Boyce what to consider when they deliberate.”

Earlier in the day the prosecution rested its rebuttal case with a retired Rexburg police detective and Dr. Erik Christiensen. The retired Utah Medical Examiner was brought back and was asked had his opinion changed about the cause of Tammy Daybell’s death. “ Has your opinion of the cause of death changed? No. Has your opinion in the matter of death changed? No. And what did you determine the cause of death to be? Asphyxia. And the manner of death? Homicide.”

The youngest victim in this case is JJ Vallow. JJ's grandfather Larry Woodcock told me how he felt at the end of trial today. “I was sitting upstairs and when we left the courtroom a sadness came over me. It’s a different sadness than from Lori’s trial. I don’t quite understand it yet. We are going to get a final decision.”