LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 30

BOISE, Idaho — 9:15am: Christensen says Few bruises on arms and chest, and that cause of death isn't obvious at first look.

9:10am: Blake asks Christensen if he has watched any portions of the trial. He has only read the transcript of Dr. Raven's testimony. Blake argued that Tammy did not die from asphyxia.

9:08am: Fremont Co. Prosecutor Lindsey Blake questioning the first witness today: Dr. Eric Christensen, the Utah Medical Examiner who did the autopsy on Tammy Daybell.

9:06am: Boyce rules to exclude Janice Olsen from testifying further as a rebuttal witness.

9:00am: Wixom says he doesn't appreciates Prior's innuendo that Wixom has influenced the witness. Wixom says he was honest with Prior and respectfully told him what had happened.

8:55am: Wixom says Olson heard Emma Daybell's testimony since she was released from her subpoena. Wixom says questioning can continue as he does not believe Olson has been tainted.

8:52am: State says they heard from Ms. Olson's testimony that husband asked her to Tammy Daybell life insurance policy.

8:50am: Wixom says there is a possible issue with Ms. Olson. Olson heard Tammy Daybell say she wanted her husband to raise her life insurance. She was having lunch at school with Tammy a month before Tammy died and during the lunch, the issue of life insurance was raised.

