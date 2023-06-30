Local nail salon in Boise shares the lengths her business went through to keep it going strong

BOISE, Idaho — If you feel like treating yourself, a nail salon might be that perfect indulgence, and if you go to Showgirl Nails & Hair, that's exactly what you will find. And the salon fully welcomes and embraces the LGBTQ+ community.

Owner Brandi Benson named the business to honor her love for burlesque. She has been a performer for over 15 years and tells us she decided to showcase her business by naming it something that represents and honors a form of art she fell in love with.

"I realized that this was something that fit into what I enjoy most, which was something about being a woman and supporting my LGBTQ+ community," said Benson.

Brandi tells me she doesn't see herself as a lesbian or a queer business owner, but has faced rejection and discrimination, and fears for her employees and the business, despite being proud to represent the rainbow flag.

"Everybody in my salon identifies themselves as part of the rainbow, and I love that," said Benson.

She says she provides a space for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, to feel welcomed and accepted.

Long-time customer Susan Switzer tells me she not only loves Brandi's work, but also loves what she stands for and represents, as her daughter is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's important that she's seen and that we support the businesses in Boise that support the community," said Switzer.

But Showgirl Nails had a rough start, as the Covid pandemic hit just days away from the grand, changing all their plans.

"Even though the businesses were closed, all the bills were still there, and it was not clear how things were going to come back," said Maria Tindell, Benson’s former wife.

Tindell says it was a very stressful and unpredictable time for the business, leading to Benson and her kids having no choice but to move back in with her, as Benson had decided to bet it all on her business and sell her house, something that she said was devastating.

"It was the home my children grew up in, and that was rough," said Benzon.

Since its grand opening, Showgirl Nails has gone on to be nominated for the Tribute to Women and Industry award, given by the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

"To me, it's about making sure people are happy and that they walk away happy and that they come back,” said Benson.

Brandi continues to bet it all on her business, recently celebrating four years of service.

