Water Bear Bar: a lesbian-owned cocktail bar known for its old-fashioned drinks

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Pride is celebrated throughout the month of June, bringing the LGBTQ+ community, friends, allies, and supporters together to celebrate their identities.

Made in Idaho is celebrating Pride Month and highlighting a lesbian-owned cocktail bar known for its old-fashioned drinks.

You know the adage, 'Two girls walk into a bar and they become bartenders'. Laura Keeler and Kylie North like to say that is how their story began.

Both in the hospitality industry for years, the two had the desire to open up a bar and they did. Water Bear Bar, located in Downtown Boise, offers modern cocktails, punch bowls, natural wines, and a lush "Mountain Tropical" escape.

They like to say they have one of the best bar selections in the state, with roughly 600 bottles to offer.

"We are encouraging our staff to study the classics. They are classic for a reason," said Keeler. “I feel like we also lean into the classic cocktails a lot more. We like to use them as a jumping-off point."

They strongly believe bartending is a craft that you develop but never master.

The cocktail bar and lounge was awarded Boise's Best Cocktails in 2022and recognized as the Best Bar of 2020.

The duo has achieved success with their classy cocktails through not only the hospitality industry but also with acknowledgment and gratitude from the LGBTQ+ community.

"Parents of kids in Boise come to our bar.` The parents are in here saying 'It means so much that you exist here, it means everything to our kids,'" says North.

The couple's motto, ‘Live Tiny, Die Never’ is just like the water bear, who faces challenges but endures them all.

And though they say they have faced discrimination for being queer and being women business owners, they say this encourages them to keep on going and to continue to offer a space, and cocktails, for all - no matter how they identify.