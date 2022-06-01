LAPD Lieutenant to be City Council pick for Caldwell Police Chief

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council is expected to name Rex Ingram as a candidate for Caldwell Police Chief. Ingram owns a home in Eagle but is currently a Lieutenant with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Former Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant officially retired with the department on Tuesday.

On May 25, Caldwell City Council voted against Jerom Wagoner's pick in a 4-2 vote. Caldwell City Code states the Police Chief is an appointed position that requires an approving vote from the majority of the full council.

State law says that if the city council refuses an appointment by the mayor and a new name is not submitted within 10 days the city council will appoint someone to fill that office during the remainder of its term.

"It is expected that the City Council will present the name of Rex Ingram to be the next Chief of Police at the June 20 City Council meeting," Caldwell spokesperson Bianca Stevenson said in a news release.

“We have an incredible team and many amazing officers and employees that work for the Caldwell Police Department. It is a disservice to them to state that there is a systemic problem within our police department. Do we have things we need to fix and do better at? Most definitely. However, to categorize those issues as a systemic problem within our department is a disservice to the many brave men and women that currently work for Caldwell PD that serve with honor, integrity, and that are doing things the right way. Those officers and employees have my full confidence and trust," Caldwell Mayor Jerom Wagoner said in a statment.

The FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department is ongoing.