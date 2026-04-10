Labor economist says Idaho growth reflected in new census data is uneven as rural areas lag

IDAHO — New census data is offering a clearer picture of how Idaho is growing and where that growth is happening.

While most of the state is seeing population increases, that growth is becoming more concentrated, with some communities being left behind.

WATCH: Idaho grows, but some rural areas are shrinking

Economist says Idaho growth is uneven as rural areas lag

“What we're seeing is Idaho's growth is broad but increasingly concentrated. In-migration is doing a lot of the heavy lifting,” said Ryan Whitesides, a labor economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.

New data shows Idaho added more than 317,494 people over the past decade, with much of that growth driven by people moving in from other states.

But that growth is not happening evenly. Whitesides said most of it is being funneled into more urban areas. “The bulk of the growth is funneling into a handful of urban counties like where Boise is located… those three counties alone account for about 75% of the state's new residents,” he said.

Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties are driving most of the population increase, fueling job growth, housing demand and economic activity in those areas.

Meanwhile, some rural communities are seeing a different trend.

“Rural Idaho, on the other hand, is quietly losing a lot of momentum statewide… in eight of the counties, they're actually shrinking,” Whitesides said.

In several counties, there are now more deaths than births, making future growth dependent on attracting new residents.

At the same time, Idaho’s cities are growing faster than much of the country, which is also impacting the workforce.

“Labor force growth is uneven… outside those growth corridors… they face… a shrinking labor pool,” Whitesides said.

That means some areas are expanding, while others may struggle to fill jobs and maintain local services.

As more people move in, experts say the focus will be on managing that growth, from housing and jobs, to ensuring rural communities are not left behind.

